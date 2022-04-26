Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and his counterparts from other nations meet at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to discuss Ukraine’s current and future defense needs.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 05:21
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|840800
|Filename:
|DOD_108936518
|Length:
|00:08:43
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Defense Leaders Discuss Ukraine at Meeting in Germany , by Scott Howe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT