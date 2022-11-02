In late 1941 and early 1942 the Imperial Japanese Army swept through the Asia-Pacific region like a wildfire. The Allies appeared powerless to stop them. With the British Army in Asia reeling, and pushed back to the frontier of India, something had to be done to stem the tide. “Prelude to Victory: Burma, 1942” provides context for Field Marshal William J. Slim and the 14th Army’s struggle to retake Burma from the Japanese.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 02:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|840794
|VIRIN:
|220211-A-VT406-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108936388
|Length:
|00:21:20
|Location:
|KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
