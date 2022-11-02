Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Prelude to Victory: Burma, 1942

    02.11.2022

    Video by Dominic Graham 

    Army University Press

    In late 1941 and early 1942 the Imperial Japanese Army swept through the Asia-Pacific region like a wildfire. The Allies appeared powerless to stop them. With the British Army in Asia reeling, and pushed back to the frontier of India, something had to be done to stem the tide. “Prelude to Victory: Burma, 1942” provides context for Field Marshal William J. Slim and the 14th Army’s struggle to retake Burma from the Japanese.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840794
    VIRIN: 220211-A-VT406-001
    Filename: DOD_108936388
    Length: 00:21:20
    Location: KS, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Burma

