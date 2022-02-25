“General Cota: A Commanders Visualization” is a short film highlighting General Norman “Dutch” Cota’s rise to division command. It offers a short biography on General Cota’s life before embracing his experience in amphibious operations amidst the Second World War. The film builds to the precarious situation at the Hurtgen Forest, and ends just prior to the defeat of the 28th Infantry Division. “General Cota: A Commanders Visualization” was created to support the Department of Command and Leadership at the US Army Command and General Staff College.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 02:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|840793
|VIRIN:
|220225-A-VT406-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108936373
|Length:
|00:16:20
|Location:
|KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
