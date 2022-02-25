video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/840793" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

“General Cota: A Commanders Visualization” is a short film highlighting General Norman “Dutch” Cota’s rise to division command. It offers a short biography on General Cota’s life before embracing his experience in amphibious operations amidst the Second World War. The film builds to the precarious situation at the Hurtgen Forest, and ends just prior to the defeat of the 28th Infantry Division. “General Cota: A Commanders Visualization” was created to support the Department of Command and Leadership at the US Army Command and General Staff College.