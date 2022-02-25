Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General Cota: A Commanders Visualization

    KS, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Video by Dominic Graham 

    Army University Press

    "General Cota: A Commanders Visualization" is a short film highlighting General Norman "Dutch" Cota's rise to division command. It offers a short biography on General Cota's life before embracing his experience in amphibious operations amidst the Second World War. The film builds to the precarious situation at the Hurtgen Forest, and ends just prior to the defeat of the 28th Infantry Division. "General Cota: A Commanders Visualization" was created to support the Department of Command and Leadership at the US Army Command and General Staff College.

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840793
    VIRIN: 220225-A-VT406-001
    Filename: DOD_108936373
    Length: 00:16:20
    Location: KS, US

    General Cota: A Commanders Visualization

