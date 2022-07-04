Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spur Ride

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    04.07.2022

    Video by Spc. Oscar Toscano 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers from 4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA, currently deployed In the Republic of Korea Assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, host a Spur Ride, on the 7th-8th of Apr. 2022, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea. The Spur Ride is an event which tests a soldiers physical and mental strength and the ability to operate as part of a team under high levels of stress. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Oscar Toscano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 03:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840790
    VIRIN: 220407-A-OT114-1122
    Filename: DOD_108936370
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spur Ride, by SPC Oscar Toscano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Aviation

    TAGS

    Korea
    Ruck march
    Obstacle Course
    Troopers
    Spur Ride
    Aviation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT