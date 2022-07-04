Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spur Ride b-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    04.07.2022

    Video by Spc. Oscar Toscano 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers from 4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA, currently deployed In the Republic of Korea Assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, host a Spur Ride, on the 7th-8th of Apr. 2022, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea. The Spur Ride is an event which tests a soldiers physical and mental strength and the ability to operate as part of a team under high levels of stress. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Oscar Toscano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 03:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840783
    VIRIN: 220407-A-OT114-1037
    Filename: DOD_108936359
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spur Ride b-roll, by SPC Oscar Toscano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Aviation

    TAGS

    Korea
    Ruck march
    Obstacle Course
    Troopers
    Spur Ride
    Aviation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT