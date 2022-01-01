video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



111.TV.184 – One of the earliest episodes from the long-running Army production The Big Picture, “The Citizen Soldier” sets the stage regarding the importance of maintaining a highly-educated and trained military force for the benefit of our democracy and the larger global community. Produced by the Army Signal Corps in the early 1950s, this short film remains pertinent today.