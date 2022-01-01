Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    The Big Picture: The Citizen Soldier

    KS, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2022

    Video by Dominic Graham 

    Army University Press

    111.TV.184 – One of the earliest episodes from the long-running Army production The Big Picture, “The Citizen Soldier” sets the stage regarding the importance of maintaining a highly-educated and trained military force for the benefit of our democracy and the larger global community. Produced by the Army Signal Corps in the early 1950s, this short film remains pertinent today.

    Date Taken: 01.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022
    Video ID: 840779
    VIRIN: 220101-A-VT406-001
    Filename: DOD_108936348
    Length: 00:28:57
    Location: KS, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    The Citizen Soldier

