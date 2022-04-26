Field Day is back at Zama Middle High School!
The school’s student council members worked hard to make it happen, along with help from ZMHS teachers and volunteers from the community.
#ZMHS #ArmyFamily
This work, ZMHS Field Day, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
