    ZMHS Field Day

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.26.2022

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Field Day is back at Zama Middle High School!
    The school’s student council members worked hard to make it happen, along with help from ZMHS teachers and volunteers from the community.
    #ZMHS #ArmyFamily

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 01:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840776
    VIRIN: 220426-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_108936324
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, ZMHS Field Day, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Zama
    DoDEA
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    ZMHS

