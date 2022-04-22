Best Warrior Competition 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Seventeen Nebraska National Guard Soldiers compete in the state Best Warrior Competition, April 22, 2022, at Greenlief Training Site in Hastings, Nebraska. The State BWC is a two-day competition and the winners from the junior enlisted and noncommissioned officer categories will move on to the regional competition later this year. (Nebraska National Guard video by Spc. Lauren Behn, 111th Public Affairs Detachment)