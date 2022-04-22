Best Warrior Competition 2022

Seventeen Nebraska National Guard Soldiers compete in the state Best Warrior Competition, April 22, 2022, at Greenlief Training Site in Hastings, Nebraska. The State BWC is a two-day competition and the winners from the junior enlisted and noncommissioned officer categories will move on to the regional competition later this year. (Nebraska National Guard video by Spc. Lauren Behn, 111th Public Affairs Detachment)
