    Best Warrior Competition 2022

    HASTINGS, NE, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Video by Spc. Lauren Behn 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Seventeen Nebraska National Guard Soldiers compete in the state Best Warrior Competition, April 22, 2022, at Greenlief Training Site in Hastings, Nebraska. The State BWC is a two-day competition and the winners from the junior enlisted and noncommissioned officer categories will move on to the regional competition later this year. (Nebraska National Guard video by Spc. Lauren Behn, 111th Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 23:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840763
    VIRIN: 220422-Z-CJ577-321
    Filename: DOD_108936073
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: HASTINGS, NE, US 

    Nebraska
    Army
    National Guard
    Hastings
    BWC

