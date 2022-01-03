Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds and Blue Angels fly over El Centro

    EL CENTRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Sarver 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, known as the “Thunderbirds,” and the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the “Blue Angels,” perform joint training over Naval Air Facility El Centro, California, March 1, 2022. The Thunderbirds and Blue Angels spent a week at NAF El Centro sharing best practices and exchanging lessons learned in preparation for the upcoming air show season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew D. Sarver)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 23:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840748
    VIRIN: 220301-F-JV039-2001
    Filename: DOD_108935569
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: EL CENTRO, CA, US 

    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7

    This work, Thunderbirds and Blue Angels fly over El Centro, by SSgt Andrew Sarver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

