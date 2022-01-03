Thunderbirds and Blue Angels fly over El Centro

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, known as the “Thunderbirds,” and the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the “Blue Angels,” perform joint training over Naval Air Facility El Centro, California, March 1, 2022. The Thunderbirds and Blue Angels spent a week at NAF El Centro sharing best practices and exchanging lessons learned in preparation for the upcoming air show season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew D. Sarver)