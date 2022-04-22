Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hessian Powder Magazine

    CARLISLE BARRACKS, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Video by Curtis Keester 

    U.S. Army Garrison Carlisle Barracks

    Built in 1777, the historic Carlisle Barracks Hessian Powder Magazine is said to have been constructed during the Revolutionary War by Hessian soldiers captured by General George Washington at the Battle of Trenton.

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 23:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840747
    VIRIN: 220422-A-PF703-111
    Filename: DOD_108935550
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: CARLISLE BARRACKS, PA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Hessian Powder Magazine, by Curtis Keester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Carlisle Barracks

