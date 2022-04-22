Built in 1777, the historic Carlisle Barracks Hessian Powder Magazine is said to have been constructed during the Revolutionary War by Hessian soldiers captured by General George Washington at the Battle of Trenton.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2022 23:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840747
|VIRIN:
|220422-A-PF703-111
|Filename:
|DOD_108935550
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|CARLISLE BARRACKS, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hessian Powder Magazine, by Curtis Keester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
