A short video offering tips about boot camp. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2022 23:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|840732
|VIRIN:
|220425-M-BK403-115
|Filename:
|DOD_108935008
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SC, US
This work, Boot Camp Tips: Pugil Sticks, by LCpl Christopher McMurry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
