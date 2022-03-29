Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Sustainment Brigade Expert Soldier Challenge

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Video by Pfc. Joshua Holladay 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    The Soldiers of 1st Sustainment Brigade holds a Expert Soldier Challenge at Fort Riley, Kansas March 29, 2022. The Soldiers were tasked with multiple skill level missions that needed to be done within a given timeframe

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 23:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840710
    VIRIN: 220329-A-YG297-1047
    Filename: DOD_108934840
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

    This work, 1st Sustainment Brigade Expert Soldier Challenge, by PFC Joshua Holladay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Riley
    1st Sustainment Brigade
    Expert Soldier

