Benefits 101

Length 1hr 32 min
0:00 Intro
2:05 Agenda
2:41 Benefits & Entitlements Service Team
4:03 Retirement Overview
34:40 Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS)
1:04:13 Federal Employee Benefits
1:13:35 General Information & Benefits Reminders
