Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Benefits 101

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Video by Frederick Chapa 

    Air Force's Personnel Center

    Length 1hr 32 min

    0:00 Intro
    2:05 Agenda
    2:41 Benefits & Entitlements Service Team
    4:03 Retirement Overview
    34:40 Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS)
    1:04:13 Federal Employee Benefits
    1:13:35 General Information & Benefits Reminders

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 23:17
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 840684
    VIRIN: 220425-D-JK875-299
    Filename: DOD_108934479
    Length: 01:32:17
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Benefits 101, by Frederick Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFPC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT