Helping Agencies PSA Series: SAPR

This is the 6th video of a 6 part PSA Campaign featuring Air Force Helping Agencies. This video depicts the frustrations of not speaking to a real person on a phone call. When calling DoD Safe Helpline, the caller will always speak directly to a SAPR staff member, 24/7.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2022 11:34
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|840680
|VIRIN:
|220422-F-F3230-5001
|PIN:
|616014
|Filename:
|DOD_108934437
|Length:
|00:00:00
|Location:
|HILL AFB, UT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT