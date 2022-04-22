Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Helping Agencies PSA Series: SAPR

    HILL AFB, UT, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Anderson, Staff Sgt. Jourdan Barrons, Staff Sgt. Franklin Harris and Adam White

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    This is the 6th video of a 6 part PSA Campaign featuring Air Force Helping Agencies. This video depicts the frustrations of not speaking to a real person on a phone call. When calling DoD Safe Helpline, the caller will always speak directly to a SAPR staff member, 24/7.

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 11:34
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 840680
    VIRIN: 220422-F-F3230-5001
    PIN: 616014
    Filename: DOD_108934437
    Length: 00:00:00
    Location: HILL AFB, UT, US

    TAGS

    DoD Safe Helpline SAPR Air Force helping agencies

