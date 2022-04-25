Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    April 2022 SMDC Length of Service Awards

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Video by Allen Meeks 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command honors its civilian workforce with length of service awards.

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 11:11
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 840661
    VIRIN: 220425-A-QA166-980
    Filename: DOD_108934109
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Hometown: FORT CARSON, CO, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, April 2022 SMDC Length of Service Awards, by Allen Meeks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army
    Space and Missile Defense Command
    SMDC
    People First
    Length of Service Award

