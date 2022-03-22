Atlantic Dragon | Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group aboard USNS 1st Lt. Jack Lummus

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group conduct a maritime prepositioning force offload from the Military Sealift Command cargo ship USNS 1st Lt. Jack Lummus (T-AK 3011) during exercise Atlantic Dragon on Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida, United States, March 22, 2022. Atlantic Dragon is a force generation exercise pushing Combat Logistics Regiment 37 as an arrival assembly operations group to provide tactical logistics support to III Marine Expeditionary Force. The exercise consists of an experimental maritime prepositioning force's offload tactics of military equipment that will support the field exercise training to increase combat readiness and efficiency. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force's comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)
March 22, 2022
|04.25.2022 18:16
|B-Roll
|840657
|220425-M-PM375-006
|DOD_108934029
|00:06:51
|MARINE CORPS SUPPORT FACILITY BLOUNT ISLAND, FL, US
