Troopers from 4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA, currently deployed In the Republic of Korea Assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, host a Spur Ride, on the 7th-8th of Apr. 2022, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea. The Spur Ride is an event which tests a soldiers physical and mental strength and the ability to operate as part of a team under high levels of stress.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2022 03:26
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|840642
|VIRIN:
|220415-A-OT114-226
|Filename:
|DOD_108933815
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Hometown:
|FORT LEWIS, WA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron Spur Ride, by SPC Oscar Toscano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Spurs
