Several Nations joined together at the Kranji War Memorial in Singapore to participate in a wreath laying ceremony as part of ANZAC Day.
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2022 01:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840637
|VIRIN:
|220425-N-JC800-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108933631
|Length:
|00:12:45
|Location:
|SG
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ANZAC Memorial Service, by PO2 Heath Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT