    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ANZAC Memorial Service

    SINGAPORE

    04.25.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Heath Zeigler 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    Several Nations joined together at the Kranji War Memorial in Singapore to participate in a wreath laying ceremony as part of ANZAC Day.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 01:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840637
    VIRIN: 220425-N-JC800-0001
    Filename: DOD_108933631
    Length: 00:12:45
    Location: SG

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANZAC Memorial Service, by PO2 Heath Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Australia
    New Zealand
    ANZAC
    CLWP

