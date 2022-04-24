Nebraska wildfire fight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Nebraska Army National Guard soldiers flying a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter drop water on the Road 702 fire near Cambridge, Neb., April 24, 2022. Within 24 hours of the fire starting April 22, the Guard activated 26 Soldiers and 6 Airmen at the direction of the Governor and request of local authorities in southwestern Nebraska, where it has burned an estimated 50,000 acres. (Video courtesy of flight medic Staff Sgt. Tony Brollini)