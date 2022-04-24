Nebraska Army National Guard soldiers flying a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter drop water on the Road 702 fire near Cambridge, Neb., April 24, 2022. Within 24 hours of the fire starting April 22, the Guard activated 26 Soldiers and 6 Airmen at the direction of the Governor and request of local authorities in southwestern Nebraska, where it has burned an estimated 50,000 acres. (Video courtesy of flight medic Staff Sgt. Tony Brollini)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2022 23:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840636
|VIRIN:
|220424-Z-NH313-2002
|PIN:
|220424
|Filename:
|DOD_108933573
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|CAMBRIDGE, NE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Nebraska wildfire fight, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT