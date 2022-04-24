Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nebraska wildfire fight

    CAMBRIDGE, NE, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2022

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Nebraska Army National Guard soldiers flying a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter drop water on the Road 702 fire near Cambridge, Neb., April 24, 2022. Within 24 hours of the fire starting April 22, the Guard activated 26 Soldiers and 6 Airmen at the direction of the Governor and request of local authorities in southwestern Nebraska, where it has burned an estimated 50,000 acres. (Video courtesy of flight medic Staff Sgt. Tony Brollini)

    Nebraska
    helicopter
    National Guard
    wildfire
    Bambi bucket

