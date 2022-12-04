Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    “My soldiers stay eternal.”

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.12.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kelly Meyer 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt Beverly Lee, a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response, Victim Advocate from Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron Futenma talks about his experience as a male VA on Marine Corps Installations on Okinawa, April 12, 2022. Lee chose the VA billet because he wanted to help others and change the world. (U.S. Navy video by MC3 Kelly Meyer)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.24.2022 20:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840628
    VIRIN: 220412-N-DG088-531
    Filename: DOD_108933506
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, “My soldiers stay eternal.”, by PO3 Kelly Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VA
    SAPR
    SAAM
    Awareness month
    Victims Advocate

