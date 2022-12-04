“My soldiers stay eternal.”

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Sgt Beverly Lee, a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response, Victim Advocate from Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron Futenma talks about his experience as a male VA on Marine Corps Installations on Okinawa, April 12, 2022. Lee chose the VA billet because he wanted to help others and change the world. (U.S. Navy video by MC3 Kelly Meyer)