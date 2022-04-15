Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    220415-YKS-PACUP-USS Higgins-Rena Bitter

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.15.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Lynch 

    AFN Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 15, 2022) The honorable Rena Bitter visited the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. She toured the ship and participated in a naturalization ceremony of 12 sailors while aboard. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.24.2022 19:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840626
    VIRIN: 220415-N-CU072-1001
    PIN: 220415
    Filename: DOD_108933484
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220415-YKS-PACUP-USS Higgins-Rena Bitter, by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Higgins
    ambassador
    Rena Bitter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT