220415-YKS-PACUP-USS Higgins-Rena Bitter

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 15, 2022) The honorable Rena Bitter visited the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. She toured the ship and participated in a naturalization ceremony of 12 sailors while aboard. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2022 19:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|840626
|VIRIN:
|220415-N-CU072-1001
|PIN:
|220415
|Filename:
|DOD_108933484
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
