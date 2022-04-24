Coast Guard rescues man from vessel taking on water in Little Back River, GA

Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 helicopter aircrew hoist an 81-year-old man from his 16-foot vessel taking on water Apr. 24, 2022, in Little Back River, Georgia. The man did not have a way to provide his exact location to the Chatham County Sheriff's Office and the Coast Guard aircrew searched for an hour to locate him. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2022 14:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840620
|VIRIN:
|220424-G-G0107-1394
|Filename:
|DOD_108933240
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
