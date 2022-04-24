Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues man from vessel taking on water in Little Back River, GA

    04.24.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 helicopter aircrew hoist an 81-year-old man from his 16-foot vessel taking on water Apr. 24, 2022, in Little Back River, Georgia. The man did not have a way to provide his exact location to the Chatham County Sheriff's Office and the Coast Guard aircrew searched for an hour to locate him. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2022
    Date Posted: 04.24.2022 14:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840620
    VIRIN: 220424-G-G0107-1394
    Filename: DOD_108933240
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: US

    Georgia
    USCG
    D7
    Air Station Savannah

