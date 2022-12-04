220412-N-CD319-1082 EAST CHINA SEA (APR. 12, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102) completes a Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Tippecanoe. Sampson is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Cookson)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2022 10:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840613
|VIRIN:
|220412-N-CD319-1082
|Filename:
|DOD_108932893
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, USS Sampson Replenishment at Sea, by PO3 Tristan Cookson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT