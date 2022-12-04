Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Sampson Replenishment at Sea

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EAST CHINA SEA

    04.12.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tristan Cookson 

    USS Sampson (DDG 102)

    220412-N-CD319-1082 EAST CHINA SEA (APR. 12, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102) completes a Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Tippecanoe. Sampson is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Cookson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.24.2022 10:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840613
    VIRIN: 220412-N-CD319-1082
    Filename: DOD_108932893
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Sampson Replenishment at Sea, by PO3 Tristan Cookson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Sampson
    Combat Readiness
    Navy
    Destroyer
    Replenishment-at-Sea
    East China Sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT