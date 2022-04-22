Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Why I Serve - TSgt Stewart

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GULFPORT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Video by Jovi Prevot 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Travis Stewart, a munitions systems specialist with the Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC) details his role while participating in Southern Strike 2022 at Gulfport CRTC, Gulfport, Mississippi, April 22, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jovi Prevot)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.23.2022 13:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840599
    VIRIN: 220422-Z-IX958-1813
    Filename: DOD_108932721
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: GULFPORT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Serve - TSgt Stewart, by Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SouthernStrike2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT