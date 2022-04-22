U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Travis Stewart, a munitions systems specialist with the Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC) details his role while participating in Southern Strike 2022 at Gulfport CRTC, Gulfport, Mississippi, April 22, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jovi Prevot)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2022 13:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|840599
|VIRIN:
|220422-Z-IX958-1813
|Filename:
|DOD_108932721
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|GULFPORT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Why I Serve - TSgt Stewart, by Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
