Exercise Cold Response 2022 Feature Video

In conclusion of Exercise Cold Response 2022, II MEF reflects on lessons learned from working in this unique environment, building upon relationships and showcasing interoperability with NATO allies and partner nations. Exercise Cold Response was a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that took place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional NATO allied nations and regional partners.(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Adam Scalin)
