    Exercise Cold Response 2022 Feature Video

    NORWAY

    04.22.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jonathon Wiederhold 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    In conclusion of Exercise Cold Response 2022, II MEF reflects on lessons learned from working in this unique environment, building upon relationships and showcasing interoperability with NATO allies and partner nations. Exercise Cold Response was a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that took place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional NATO allied nations and regional partners.(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Adam Scalin)

    Music track courtesy of Bensound Royalty Free Music. Disclaimer: The appearance of links does not constitute an endorsement by the Department of Defense of this website or the information, products, or services contained therein.

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.23.2022 09:32
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: NO

    TAGS

    NATO
    II MEF
    Cold Response
    CR22
    ColdResponse2022

