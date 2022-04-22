9th Mission Support Command Soldiers Celebrate U.S. Army Reserve 114th Birthday with ACFT Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 9th Mission Support Command celebrate the the U.S. Army Reserve birthday with a group ACFT competition, April 22, at Fort Shafter Flats in Honolulu, HI. Physical fitness is a top priority for 9th MSC soldiers and the command has made it a point of emphasis to use physical training as not just a means of staying mission ready, but also as a tool to build morale, bring soldiers together, and promote Esprit De Corps.