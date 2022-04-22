Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9th Mission Support Command Soldiers Celebrate U.S. Army Reserve 114th Birthday with ACFT Competition

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Video by Spc. Mason Runyon 

    9th Mission Support Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 9th Mission Support Command celebrate the the U.S. Army Reserve birthday with a group ACFT competition, April 22, at Fort Shafter Flats in Honolulu, HI. Physical fitness is a top priority for 9th MSC soldiers and the command has made it a point of emphasis to use physical training as not just a means of staying mission ready, but also as a tool to build morale, bring soldiers together, and promote Esprit De Corps.

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 22:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840585
    VIRIN: 220422-A-GS113-001
    Filename: DOD_108932450
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 9th Mission Support Command Soldiers Celebrate U.S. Army Reserve 114th Birthday with ACFT Competition, by SPC Mason Runyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #9thMSC #Hawaii #USARBirthday114 #ArmyReserve #WearetheIX #PrideofthePacific

