624 RSG Airman supports COVID-19 response efforts

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/840583" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

While the conditions around COVID continue to evolve, our medical personnel have been actively involved at all stages of the pandemic. In this video, we showcase some of the work of Airman Andrew Gonzalez-Ansari, a 624th ASTS aerospace medical technician, who worked alongside our Active Duty counterparts at the 15th Wing as part of the COVID-19 clinic response team last fall.