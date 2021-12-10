624 RSG Airman supports COVID-19 response efforts

While the conditions around COVID continue to evolve, our medical personnel have been actively involved at all stages of the pandemic. In this video, we showcase some of the work of Airman Andrew Gonzalez-Ansari, a 624th ASTS aerospace medical technician, who worked alongside our Active Duty counterparts at the 15th Wing as part of the COVID-19 clinic response team last fall.
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 21:08
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|840583
|VIRIN:
|211012-F-QR787-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108932375
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Air Force Reserve Command
