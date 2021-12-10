Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    624 RSG Airman supports COVID-19 response efforts

    UNITED STATES

    10.12.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mary Andom 

    624th Regional Support Group

    While the conditions around COVID continue to evolve, our medical personnel have been actively involved at all stages of the pandemic. In this video, we showcase some of the work of Airman Andrew Gonzalez-Ansari, a 624th ASTS aerospace medical technician, who worked alongside our Active Duty counterparts at the 15th Wing as part of the COVID-19 clinic response team last fall.

    Date Taken: 10.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 21:08
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 840583
    VIRIN: 211012-F-QR787-1001
    Filename: DOD_108932375
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 624 RSG Airman supports COVID-19 response efforts, by SSgt Mary Andom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Reserve Command

    624th Regional Support Group

