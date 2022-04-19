Hollywood Guard prepares for MAFFS aerial wildland fire training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 146th Airlift Wing load a portable fire retardant delivery system known as MAFFS (Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System) inside a military C-130J aircraft attached to the 115th Airlift Squadron at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California April 20, 2022. Partnering with the USDA Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, and CAL FIRE, the 146th Airlift Wing will travel to Boise, Idaho, to accomplish annual MAFFS flying and ground operations training on April 25-29. The Department of Defense will be providing a total of 8 MAFFS C-130 aircraft assigned to the Nevada Air National Guard's 152nd Airlift Wing, the Wyoming Air National Guard's 153rd Airlift Wing, the U.S. Air Force Reserve's 302nd Airlift Wing, and the California Air National Guard's 146th Airlift Wing, to ensure MAFFS aircraft can be activated to provide critical "surge" capability to help slow or stop the spread of wildland fires when called upon by the USDA Forest Service. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Nieko Carzis)