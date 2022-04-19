Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hollywood Guard prepares for MAFFS aerial wildland fire training

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Carzis 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 146th Airlift Wing load a portable fire retardant delivery system known as MAFFS (Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System) inside a military C-130J aircraft attached to the 115th Airlift Squadron at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California April 20, 2022. Partnering with the USDA Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, and CAL FIRE, the 146th Airlift Wing will travel to Boise, Idaho, to accomplish annual MAFFS flying and ground operations training on April 25-29. The Department of Defense will be providing a total of 8 MAFFS C-130 aircraft assigned to the Nevada Air National Guard's 152nd Airlift Wing, the Wyoming Air National Guard's 153rd Airlift Wing, the U.S. Air Force Reserve's 302nd Airlift Wing, and the California Air National Guard's 146th Airlift Wing, to ensure MAFFS aircraft can be activated to provide critical "surge" capability to help slow or stop the spread of wildland fires when called upon by the USDA Forest Service. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Nieko Carzis)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 20:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840582
    VIRIN: 220420-Z-QY689-2001
    Filename: DOD_108932370
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 

    This work, Hollywood Guard prepares for MAFFS aerial wildland fire training, by TSgt Nicholas Carzis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

