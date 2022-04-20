Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rounds Downrange: Iron Squad Competition heats up at at M4 qualification range

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Video by Pfc. Maxwell Bass 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Soldiers compete in a M4 qualification range as part of the 1st Armored Division Iron Squad Competition. The Iron Squad Competition is a four-day event designed to test each squad and individual competitor’s physical stamina, Warrior Tasks and Battle Drill skills and military knowledge. The winning squad will advance to compete in the III Corps Squad Competition later this year at Fort Hood. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Maxwell Bass, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 20:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840580
    VIRIN: 220420-A-KF816-675
    Filename: DOD_108932248
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rounds Downrange: Iron Squad Competition heats up at at M4 qualification range, by PFC Maxwell Bass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

