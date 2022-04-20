Rounds Downrange: Iron Squad Competition heats up at at M4 qualification range

Soldiers compete in a M4 qualification range as part of the 1st Armored Division Iron Squad Competition. The Iron Squad Competition is a four-day event designed to test each squad and individual competitor’s physical stamina, Warrior Tasks and Battle Drill skills and military knowledge. The winning squad will advance to compete in the III Corps Squad Competition later this year at Fort Hood. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Maxwell Bass, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 20:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|840580
|VIRIN:
|220420-A-KF816-675
|Filename:
|DOD_108932248
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
