1st Armored Division is conducting a Warrior Task and Battle Drill during the Iron Squad Competition on April 21, 2022 in Fort Bliss, Texas.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 20:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
This work, 1AD, Iron Squad Competition-Warrior Task and Battle Drill, by SPC Luis Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army
Readiness exercise
