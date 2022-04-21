Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1AD, Iron Squad Competition-Warrior Task and Battle Drill

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Video by Spc. Luis Santiago 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    1st Armored Division is conducting a Warrior Task and Battle Drill during the Iron Squad Competition on April 21, 2022 in Fort Bliss, Texas.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 20:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840579
    VIRIN: 210421-A-IY935-001
    Filename: DOD_108932245
    Length: 00:05:26
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1AD, Iron Squad Competition-Warrior Task and Battle Drill, by SPC Luis Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    U.S. Army

    Readiness exercise

    TAGS

    1st Armored Division
    Iron Squad
    Iron Squad Competition
    Warrior Task and Battle Drill

