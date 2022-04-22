Staff Sgt. Delphia, gives an interview on the new Combat Arms Facility at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, on April 22, 2022. The new CATM range will improve the bases ability to train and practice year round no matter the weather. (U.S. Air Force video by A1C Alexander Nottingham)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 17:41
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|840569
|VIRIN:
|220422-F-EQ797-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108932110
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|MINOT, ND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Minot AFB CATM Ribbon Cutting, by A1C Alexander Nottingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT