B-roll for 554th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers water fuels and systems maintenance operating a reverse osmosis water purification unit at Serena Beach, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam on April 13, 2022. The ROWPU takes saltwater from the ocean, strains out debris and salt, and chlorinates the water to make it potable and drinkable. This unit allows for safe drinking water in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 17:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|840559
|VIRIN:
|220413-F-DN254-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108932052
|Length:
|00:05:05
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, REDHORE purifies saltwater, by A1C Emily Saxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT