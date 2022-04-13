Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    REDHORE purifies saltwater

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    04.13.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll for 554th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers water fuels and systems maintenance operating a reverse osmosis water purification unit at Serena Beach, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam on April 13, 2022. The ROWPU takes saltwater from the ocean, strains out debris and salt, and chlorinates the water to make it potable and drinkable. This unit allows for safe drinking water in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 17:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840559
    VIRIN: 220413-F-DN254-1001
    Filename: DOD_108932052
    Length: 00:05:05
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, REDHORE purifies saltwater, by A1C Emily Saxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    water purification
    REDHORSE
    36 Wing

