Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SHARP Fusion Center PSA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Video by Judith Oman 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Fort Sill is one of six posts participating in an Army pilot program to redesign the sexual harassment and assault response program. The fusion directorate offers additional reporting mechanism and includes, medical, investigative, legal, and support services independent of the victim’s immediate chain of command.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 18:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840550
    VIRIN: 220415-D-NU467-843
    Filename: DOD_108932006
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SHARP Fusion Center PSA, by Judith Oman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Sill
    SHARP
    TRADOC
    SHARP Fusion
    Prevention Starts With You

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT