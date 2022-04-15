SHARP Fusion Center PSA

Fort Sill is one of six posts participating in an Army pilot program to redesign the sexual harassment and assault response program. The fusion directorate offers additional reporting mechanism and includes, medical, investigative, legal, and support services independent of the victim’s immediate chain of command.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 18:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|840550
|VIRIN:
|220415-D-NU467-843
|Filename:
|DOD_108932006
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
