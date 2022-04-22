Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tuskegee University Army ROTC Cadets Visit Fort Rucker

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Video by 2nd Lt. Michael Needham 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Cadets from Tuskegee University Army ROTC spent a day at the home of Army aviation, Fort Rucker, Ala., April 22, 2022. During the visit cadets were able to get a firsthand look at what a career in Army aviation has to offer. (U.S. Army video by 2nd Lt. Michael Needham and Spc. Jordan Arnold)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 16:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840548
    VIRIN: 220422-A-XA218-622
    Filename: DOD_108931966
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US 

    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    Fort Rucker
    ROTC
    Tuskegee University ROTC
    Branch Visit

