Cadets from Tuskegee University Army ROTC spent a day at the home of Army aviation, Fort Rucker, Ala., April 22, 2022. During the visit cadets were able to get a firsthand look at what a career in Army aviation has to offer. (U.S. Army video by 2nd Lt. Michael Needham and Spc. Jordan Arnold)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 16:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|840548
|VIRIN:
|220422-A-XA218-622
|Filename:
|DOD_108931966
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|FORT RUCKER, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tuskegee University Army ROTC Cadets Visit Fort Rucker, by 2LT Michael Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT