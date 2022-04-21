B-roll U.S. Coast Guard commissions 47th Sentinel-class cutter

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The commissioning crew of the USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr. (WPC 1147), Patrol Forces Southwest Asia's sixth 154-foot Sentinel-class cutter, stand at attention as the ship is placed into service at a ceremony held at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York City, April 21, 2022. The cutter's namesake is Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Clarence Sutphin Jr., a New York native who served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1941 to 1945. During this time, Sutphin served as landing craft coxswain on board the attack transport USS Leonard Wood (APA 12), a landing craft supporting our troops in North Africa and Sicily. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Hightower)