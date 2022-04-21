Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll U.S. Coast Guard commissions 47th Sentinel-class cutter

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Hightower 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    The commissioning crew of the USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr. (WPC 1147), Patrol Forces Southwest Asia's sixth 154-foot Sentinel-class cutter, stand at attention as the ship is placed into service at a ceremony held at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York City, April 21, 2022. The cutter's namesake is Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Clarence Sutphin Jr., a New York native who served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1941 to 1945. During this time, Sutphin served as landing craft coxswain on board the attack transport USS Leonard Wood (APA 12), a landing craft supporting our troops in North Africa and Sicily. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Hightower)

    This work, B-roll U.S. Coast Guard commissions 47th Sentinel-class cutter, by PO3 John Hightower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Coast Guard commissions 47th Sentinel-class cutter

    FRC
    Coast Guard
    PATFORSWA
    WPC 1147

