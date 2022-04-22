Mike Company Graduation at MCRD San Diego

The new Marines of Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, graduate at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, April 22nd, 2022. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation which included training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marines Corps customs and traditions. Following graduation, the Marines were given 10 days of leave before taking the next step in training at the School of Infantry at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif.
