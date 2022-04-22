Mike Company Graduation at MCRD San Diego

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The new Marines of Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, graduate at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, April 22nd, 2022. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation which included training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marines Corps customs and traditions. Following graduation, the Marines were given 10 days of leave before taking the next step in training at the School of Infantry at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif.