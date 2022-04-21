Angela Martin, Chief of Military Personnel Division with Fort Riley Directorate of Human Resources, discusses PCS tips and tricks to ensure a smooth process for Soldiers and Families, Fort Riley, Kansas April 22, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 14:48
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|840526
|VIRIN:
|220421-A-PG518-469
|Filename:
|DOD_108931607
|Length:
|00:04:48
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PCS Brief at Town Hall, by Jennifer James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
