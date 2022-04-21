Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PCS Brief at Town Hall

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Video by Jennifer James 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Angela Martin, Chief of Military Personnel Division with Fort Riley Directorate of Human Resources, discusses PCS tips and tricks to ensure a smooth process for Soldiers and Families, Fort Riley, Kansas April 22, 2022.

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 14:48
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:04:48
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

