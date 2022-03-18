Invest in Our Planet: Earth Day on Camp Pendleton

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/840523" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Marines and sailors aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, recognize Earth Day, April 22, 2022. The theme for Earth Day this year is "Invest in Our Planet." Various environmental programs aboard the base have gone a long way toward preserving natural habitats and safeguarding wildlife while still providing effective training spaces for the 42,000 Marines and sailors stationed on the base. The California gnatcatcher and kangaroo rat, two species native to Camp Pendleton, were reduced from endangered to threatened status. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Daniel Medina)