Invest in Our Planet: Earth Day on Camp Pendleton

The Marines and sailors aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, recognize Earth Day, April 22, 2022. The theme for Earth Day this year is "Invest in Our Planet." Various environmental programs aboard the base have gone a long way toward preserving natural habitats and safeguarding wildlife while still providing effective training spaces for the 42,000 Marines and sailors stationed on the base. The California gnatcatcher and kangaroo rat, two species native to Camp Pendleton, were reduced from endangered to threatened status. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Daniel Medina)
|03.18.2022
|04.22.2022 16:03
|Package
|840523
|220318-M-FD055-1001
|DOD_108931558
|00:01:31
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|3
|3
