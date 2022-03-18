Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Invest in Our Planet: Earth Day on Camp Pendleton

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Video by Cpl. Daniel Medina 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    The Marines and sailors aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, recognize Earth Day, April 22, 2022. The theme for Earth Day this year is "Invest in Our Planet." Various environmental programs aboard the base have gone a long way toward preserving natural habitats and safeguarding wildlife while still providing effective training spaces for the 42,000 Marines and sailors stationed on the base. The California gnatcatcher and kangaroo rat, two species native to Camp Pendleton, were reduced from endangered to threatened status. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Daniel Medina)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 16:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840523
    VIRIN: 220318-M-FD055-1001
    Filename: DOD_108931558
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Invest in Our Planet: Earth Day on Camp Pendleton, by Cpl Daniel Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Habitat
    Ecosystem
    Environment
    Earth Day
    Nature
    Invest in Our Planet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT