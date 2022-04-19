Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRL Lab To Life - Episode 1: Auto Safety

    OH, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Video by Keith Lewis 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    The first in the series covers the integral work United States Air Force Colonel Dr. John Stapp orchestrated in developing protective technologies for humans from crash forces that culminated in the creation of the seat belt.

    Learn more about how this research lead to the formation of the @US Department of Transportation and the National Traffic and Motor Safety Act of 1966.

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 13:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840517
    VIRIN: 220419-O-NQ323-102
    Filename: DOD_108931344
    Length: 00:03:41
    Location: OH, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    AFRL
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    Air Force History
    AFResearchLab
    Lab to Life
    Auto Safety
    Rocket Sleds

