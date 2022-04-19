AFRL Lab To Life - Episode 1: Auto Safety

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The first in the series covers the integral work United States Air Force Colonel Dr. John Stapp orchestrated in developing protective technologies for humans from crash forces that culminated in the creation of the seat belt.



Learn more about how this research lead to the formation of the @US Department of Transportation and the National Traffic and Motor Safety Act of 1966.