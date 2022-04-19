Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRL Lab To Life - Episode 4: Mouse

    OH, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Video by Keith Lewis 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Some technologies just "click" with developers and users alike - the mouse being one of them.

    Learn more about how the AFOSR, Air Force Office of Scientific Research awarded a basic research grant to Dr. Douglas Engelbart for the first computer-controlling mouse now.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 13:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840516
    VIRIN: 220419-O-HW161-960
    Filename: DOD_108931343
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: OH, US

    TAGS

    AFRL
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    Air Force History
    AFOSR
    AFResearchLab
    Lab to Life
    Computer Mouse

