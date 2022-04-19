Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRL Lab To Life - Episode 3: Pressurized Flight

    OH, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Video by Keith Lewis 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    The reason commercial and military flights are such "low pressure" experiences is thanks to research done by AFRL predecessor labs!

    Learn more about how pressurized flight came to be in 1937 and how it changed the future of travel.

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 13:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840515
    VIRIN: 220419-O-HW161-663
    Filename: DOD_108931342
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: OH, US

    This work, AFRL Lab To Life - Episode 3: Pressurized Flight, by Keith Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    Air Force History
    Pressurized Flight
    AFResearchLab
    Lab to Life

