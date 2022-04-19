AFRL Lab To Life - Episode 3: Pressurized Flight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/840515" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The reason commercial and military flights are such "low pressure" experiences is thanks to research done by AFRL predecessor labs!



Learn more about how pressurized flight came to be in 1937 and how it changed the future of travel.