The reason commercial and military flights are such "low pressure" experiences is thanks to research done by AFRL predecessor labs!
Learn more about how pressurized flight came to be in 1937 and how it changed the future of travel.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 13:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|840515
|VIRIN:
|220419-O-HW161-663
|Filename:
|DOD_108931342
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFRL Lab To Life - Episode 3: Pressurized Flight, by Keith Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT