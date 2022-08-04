NAVFAC Environmental Internship Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Natural Resource Specialist Matt Ridgway and interns with Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Northwest conduct environmental research surveys throughout Naval Base Kitsap, Washington, April 6-8, 2022. Also featured in the video are interns Grayson Bacon, Veronica Bridges, Lindsey Goldsby, and Hannah Trudeau. NAVFAC Northwest provides these opportunities through their internship program. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emilia Hilliard and Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sophia H. Brooks)