    NAVFAC Environmental Internship Program

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Sophia Brooks 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    Natural Resource Specialist Matt Ridgway and interns with Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Northwest conduct environmental research surveys throughout Naval Base Kitsap, Washington, April 6-8, 2022. Also featured in the video are interns Grayson Bacon, Veronica Bridges, Lindsey Goldsby, and Hannah Trudeau. NAVFAC Northwest provides these opportunities through their internship program. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emilia Hilliard and Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sophia H. Brooks)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 12:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840511
    VIRIN: 220422-N-II719-1001
    Filename: DOD_108931178
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Environmental Internship Program, by SA Sophia Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #EarthDay #NAVFAC #Interns #SCA #Kitsap #NavalBaseKitsap

