Natural Resource Specialist Matt Ridgway and interns with Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Northwest conduct environmental research surveys throughout Naval Base Kitsap, Washington, April 6-8, 2022. Also featured in the video are interns Grayson Bacon, Veronica Bridges, Lindsey Goldsby, and Hannah Trudeau. NAVFAC Northwest provides these opportunities through their internship program. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emilia Hilliard and Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sophia H. Brooks)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 12:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|840511
|VIRIN:
|220422-N-II719-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108931178
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|SILVERDALE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC Environmental Internship Program, by SA Sophia Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
