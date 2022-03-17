Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New JKO Release 9.8.1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SUFFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Video by Senior Chief Petty Officer William Wolfe 

    Joint Staff Public Affairs

    The bi-annual release responds to user feedback and aims to simplify the use of the JKO learning management system.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 11:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840506
    VIRIN: 220315-D-IK183-1001
    Filename: DOD_108931024
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: SUFFOLK, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New JKO Release 9.8.1, by SCPO William Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Staff Public Affairs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT