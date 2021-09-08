Air Force 120th FS F-16 Fighting Falcon flies over Fort McCoy, Wis., on Aug. 13, 2021. The fighter jet was participating in the Northern Lightning 2021 exercise at nearby Volk Field, Wis. F-16s also dropped 500-pound Joint Direct Attack Munitions for the first time at the Fort McCoy impact area during the exercise. Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center hosted approximately 50 aircraft and nearly 1,000 members of the National Guard, Air Force, Army, and Navy as part of the training exercise. Air Force aircraft also regularly fly over Fort McCoy for training operations. (Video by Cedar Wolf, Fort McCoy Multimedia/Visual Information Office)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 11:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840500
|VIRIN:
|210809-A-CX732-652
|Filename:
|DOD_108930951
|Length:
|00:04:07
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Fighter jets with Northern Lightning exercise drop munitions fat Fort McCoy, by Cedar Wolf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
