    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    04.05.2022

    Video by Pvt. Ellison Schuman 

    1st Infantry Division

    Spc. Andy Handy, an Armament System Repairer assigned to 7th Squadron 17th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, conducts routine maintenance on the arms systems of a AH-64 Apache attack helicopter during an aerial gunnery at Miroslawiec, Poland, April 5, 2022. Maintenance operations are important to ensure the helicopters are ready to fight. The 1st Cavalry Division-is-among other units assigned to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces, execute joint, bilateral, and multinational training exercises; and provides command and-control for rotational and assigned-units in the European theater.(U.S Army video by Spc. Ellison Schuman)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 10:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840493
    VIRIN: 220405-A-FL671-294
    Filename: DOD_108930823
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 1st Cavalry Division Soldier Repairs Apache Helicopter, by PV2 Ellison Schuman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

