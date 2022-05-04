1st Cavalry Division Soldier Repairs Apache Helicopter

Spc. Andy Handy, an Armament System Repairer assigned to 7th Squadron 17th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, conducts routine maintenance on the arms systems of a AH-64 Apache attack helicopter during an aerial gunnery at Miroslawiec, Poland, April 5, 2022. Maintenance operations are important to ensure the helicopters are ready to fight. The 1st Cavalry Division-is-among other units assigned to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces, execute joint, bilateral, and multinational training exercises; and provides command and-control for rotational and assigned-units in the European theater.(U.S Army video by Spc. Ellison Schuman)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 10:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|840493
|VIRIN:
|220405-A-FL671-294
|Filename:
|DOD_108930823
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
