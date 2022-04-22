Stopping at the pinchpoint at RAF Mildenhall is essential to driving safety, England, April 4, 2022. Giving moving aircraft an appropriate amount of space and time is essential to the health and safety of Airmen and civilians and ensures mission completion.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 09:41
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|840489
|VIRIN:
|220422-F-NR913-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108930722
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pinchpoint Safety, by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
