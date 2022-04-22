Pinchpoint Safety

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/840489" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Stopping at the pinchpoint at RAF Mildenhall is essential to driving safety, England, April 4, 2022. Giving moving aircraft an appropriate amount of space and time is essential to the health and safety of Airmen and civilians and ensures mission completion.