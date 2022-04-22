Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED KINGDOM

    04.22.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Stopping at the pinchpoint at RAF Mildenhall is essential to driving safety, England, April 4, 2022. Giving moving aircraft an appropriate amount of space and time is essential to the health and safety of Airmen and civilians and ensures mission completion.

    04.22.2022
    04.22.2022
    PSA
    840489
    220422-F-NR913-0001
    DOD_108930722
    00:00:40
    GB

    0
    0

    This work, Pinchpoint Safety, by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    United Kingdom
    Royal Air Force
    RAF Mildenhall
    Team Mildenhall

