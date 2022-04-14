Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army leaders dedicate health clinic to honor heroic WWII medic

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Video by Fred Holly 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Army leaders honored WWII combat medic and Medal of Honor nominee, Staff Sgt. Waverly B. Woodson, by naming the health clinic at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, in his name. Woodson was assigned to the Army's only African American combat unit to participate in the D-Day invasion at Normandy, June 6, 1944. Wounded while coming ashore, Woodson, quickly found cover up the beach and established an aid station where he is credited to have saved more than 200 lives, regardless of skin color.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

