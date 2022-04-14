Army leaders dedicate health clinic to honor heroic WWII medic

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army leaders honored WWII combat medic and Medal of Honor nominee, Staff Sgt. Waverly B. Woodson, by naming the health clinic at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, in his name. Woodson was assigned to the Army's only African American combat unit to participate in the D-Day invasion at Normandy, June 6, 1944. Wounded while coming ashore, Woodson, quickly found cover up the beach and established an aid station where he is credited to have saved more than 200 lives, regardless of skin color.