Army leaders dedicate health clinic to honor heroic WWII medic

Army leaders honored WWII combat medic and Medal of Honor nominee, Staff Sgt. Waverly B. Woodson, by naming the health clinic at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, in his name. Woodson was assigned to the Army's only African American combat unit to participate in the D-Day invasion at Normandy, June 6, 1944. Wounded while coming ashore, Woodson, quickly found cover up the beach and established an aid station where he is credited to have saved more than 200 lives, regardless of skin color.
