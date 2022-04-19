Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JMRC Hosts the SUAS Master Trainer MTT Course

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    04.19.2022

    Video by Sgt. Caleb Minor 

    7th Army Training Command

    The Joint Multinational Readiness Center hosts the SUAS Master Trainer MTT Course to train trainers as Brigade Master Trainers to advise Commanders on the technical capabilities of SUAS and to certify new unit operators.

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 10:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840484
    VIRIN: 220419-A-JB875-950
    Filename: DOD_108930677
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE 

