The Joint Multinational Readiness Center hosts the SUAS Master Trainer MTT Course to train trainers as Brigade Master Trainers to advise Commanders on the technical capabilities of SUAS and to certify new unit operators.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 10:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|840484
|VIRIN:
|220419-A-JB875-950
|Filename:
|DOD_108930677
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JMRC Hosts the SUAS Master Trainer MTT Course, by SGT Caleb Minor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT