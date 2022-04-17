2nd Brigade Combat Team “BLACKJACK”, 1st Cavalry Division deployed Troopers, vehicles and equipment from Fort Hood, Texas to the National Training Center to test the brigade’s war fighting skills during a 21-day combined arms training rotation.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 08:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840478
|VIRIN:
|220417-A-CC451-273
|Filename:
|DOD_108930594
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team NTC Rotation 2022, by MSG Miriam Espinoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT