    302nd Airlift Wing 2022 Annual Aerial MAFFS Training Preparation

    CO, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton 

    302nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen with the 302nd Airlift Wing outfit a C-130H aircraft with a modular airborne firefighting system unit and test fire it Apr. 21, 2022, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado in preparation for upcoming annual training at Boise, Idaho. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 08:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840477
    VIRIN: 220421-F-ZJ473-1001
    PIN: 999999
    Filename: DOD_108930582
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: CO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 302nd Airlift Wing 2022 Annual Aerial MAFFS Training Preparation, by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    aerial
    firefighting
    maffs
    maffs aeg

