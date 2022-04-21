Airmen with the 302nd Airlift Wing outfit a C-130H aircraft with a modular airborne firefighting system unit and test fire it Apr. 21, 2022, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado in preparation for upcoming annual training at Boise, Idaho. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 08:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|840477
|VIRIN:
|220421-F-ZJ473-1001
|PIN:
|999999
|Filename:
|DOD_108930582
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 302nd Airlift Wing 2022 Annual Aerial MAFFS Training Preparation, by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT